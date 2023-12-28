@JeremyECrawford Does Dawn cylinder go through walls and floors? Asking for a friend.
Also, your game IS my life.
— DM Life (@stherdman) January 14, 2020
The area of effect of a spell, such as the dawn spell, doesn't extend through total cover, like a wall or floor, unless the spell's description says otherwise.
For more on how areas of effect work, take a look at "Areas of Effect" in the PLAYER'S HANDBOOK (p. 204). #DnD https://t.co/KUpypaWAAW
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 14, 2020
Thank you! Not the answer Than (me!) was hoping for, but it makes sense. You're welcome! 😀
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 14, 2020