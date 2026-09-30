Does damage reduction of Heavy Armor Master apply before or after damage resistances?

One thought on “Does damage reduction of Heavy Armor Master apply before or after damage resistances?

  1. Red Wullf says:

    Before, actually. PH 197, “Resistance and then vulnerability are applied after all other modifiers to damage.”

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