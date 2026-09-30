@AiratomeDoes -3 damage reduction of Heavy Armor Master (HAM) apply BEFORE or AFTER damage resistances? Ex: Rage + HAM which order? after, IIRC
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 6, 2016
@AiratomeDoes -3 damage reduction of Heavy Armor Master (HAM) apply BEFORE or AFTER damage resistances? Ex: Rage + HAM which order? after, IIRC
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 6, 2016
One thought on “Does damage reduction of Heavy Armor Master apply before or after damage resistances?”
Before, actually. PH 197, “Resistance and then vulnerability are applied after all other modifiers to damage.”