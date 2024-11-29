Does Crossbow Expert allow you attack every turn with the hand crossbow?

@JeremyECrawford Does Crossbow Expert allow you to use any 1-handed melee weapon, and still attack every turn with the hand crossbow?
Crossbow Expert: if the 3rd benefit limited the type of 1-handed weapon you could use, it'd say so. It doesn't. #DnD https://t.co/ly9hJRv3xP
There’s some conflict there, I take this as a “yes” you can attack each turn with the crossbow.
But the question is: how are you reloading it? They rules you can’t reload it when using a shield, but somehow you can if you’re just using another weapon.