@Mazdakgdoes Bracers of Defense stack with Mage Armor? Thanks! don't believe so. AC buffs only if they are expressed as a bonus (+2 to AC), rather than a formula or number (AC 13 or AC 12 + Dex)
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016
@Mazdakgdoes Bracers of Defense stack with Mage Armor? Thanks! don't believe so. AC buffs only if they are expressed as a bonus (+2 to AC), rather than a formula or number (AC 13 or AC 12 + Dex)
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016
3 thoughts on “Does Bracers of Defense stack with Mage Armor?”
So who is right? Jeremy Crawford says “Bracers of defense work with mage armor.” here is the link. https://www.sageadvice.eu/2017/06/10/bracers-of-defense-mage-armor-stack-with-monk-defenses/
Epic Sha
Master Jeremy has the official word on rules. Always.
Zoltar, thanks. So to make this more understanding, A wizard or a warlock can use mage armor with bracers of defense. I will put the stack like this 13AC with dex, + mage armor 16AC + Bracers of Defense= 18AC then adding a cloak of protection = 19AC It would be nice if this could be tackled on WOTC website and released in an errata. For all classes that do not use armor ie. Barbarians, Druid, Monks, Sorcerers, Thief, Warlock and Wizard. Also to have understanding that Mage Armor is not armor but a magical force.