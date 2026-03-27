Does Bracers of Defense stack with Mage Armor?

3 thoughts on “Does Bracers of Defense stack with Mage Armor?

      • Zoltar, thanks. So to make this more understanding, A wizard or a warlock can use mage armor with bracers of defense. I will put the stack like this 13AC with dex, + mage armor 16AC + Bracers of Defense= 18AC then adding a cloak of protection = 19AC It would be nice if this could be tackled on WOTC website and released in an errata. For all classes that do not use armor ie. Barbarians, Druid, Monks, Sorcerers, Thief, Warlock and Wizard. Also to have understanding that Mage Armor is not armor but a magical force.

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