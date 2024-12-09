Does barbarians rage resistance work vs magic weapons?

Does the barbarians rage resistance work vs magic weapons or spells that deal damage he resists?

Rage gives you resistance to bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing damage—no matter the source of that damage. #DnD https://t.co/BX9CMPyfex — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford I thought that rage specifically called out resistance to nonmagical B,P,S damage from weapons? — Nathaemius Varrowe (@dmvarrowe69) April 27, 2016

Rage: “You have resistance to bludgeoning, piercing, and

slashing damage” (PH, 48). There are no restrictions. #DnD https://t.co/zGCfXwqyLv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 28, 2016