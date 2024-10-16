Does an hidden fighter with Extra Attack attack a target to get advantage on all 4 arrows?

@JeremyECrawford Fighter hidden with Extra Attacks and a bow: if attack a target he gets advantage on attack with all 4 arrows, or only 1st? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) October 4, 2016

If you're hidden and you attack, you give away your position when your first attack hits or misses (see PH, 194–5). #DnD https://t.co/GnVTc41szI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 4, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Does this apply to spells like Scorching Ray as well? Or you'll have advantage on all 3 rays? — Philipp Mordashev (@PhilippMordashe) October 6, 2016