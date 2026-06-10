Does an Earth Elemental trigger an Opportunity Attack when it burrows?

@JeremyECrawford Does an earth elemental trigger an OA when it burrows? It is within 5 ft, but the creature can no longer reach it #dnd — James RePass (@jprepo1) April 3, 2016

An opportunity attack occurs right before the target leaves your reach (PH, 195). #DnD https://t.co/qTCXgu0pmb — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016

@JeremyECrawford thanks. yes, the debate here was does it ever leave your reach if it goes into the ground adjacent to you — James RePass (@jprepo1) April 4, 2016