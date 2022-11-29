@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls Does all (arcane, divine, natural, etc) magic rely on the weave? Or just arcane magic? — Dave Farrell (@CCdash2224) August 13, 2017

All magic relies on the Weave. Take a look at "The Weave of Magic" in the Player's Handbook (p. 205) for more information. #DnD https://t.co/vh6vfPUvtd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2017

No, seriously, did the shadow weave disappear between editions? If Mystic gets released, will it also be weave based? I dislike that. — Thomas (@thomasabarry1) August 13, 2017

Elminster was born with psionics, and used them before knowing much about Mystra. See "Elminster: The Making Of A Mage" (long before the… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

…Sundering, or for that matter the Mystra who was the Weave at the time of the Sundering). Just setting things straight. Yes, psionics… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

and the Weave itself and the Art (magic) are all shrouded in mystery. Most mortals have only what priests and gossip tell them to go on. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

The shadow weave was an alternative source of power that Shar used in Netheril to try and take over from Mystra as a God of Magic in FRYes, that is a fun twist in the story of magic, specific to FR. "The Weave of Magic" section is about the whole multiverse. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2017

In Eberron faith powers divine magic I think The PH section that I mentioned talks about how divine magic interacts with the Weave (called different things in different worlds). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2017

All magic in FR relies on the Weave. Without it, arcane and divine spellcasters are like boats out of water. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/TRDMRMSwE8 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 13, 2017

What about bards — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) August 13, 2017

@SamSykesSwears Bards are like airboats out of water. https://t.co/YxmRbYQpsG — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 13, 2017

what about bards serving the Old Ones — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) August 13, 2017