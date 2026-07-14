Does adamantine armor nullify a natural 20?

One thought on “Does adamantine armor nullify a natural 20?

  1. Doug says:

    If I am victim to a condition, such as paralysis, damage against me is automatically a critical hit. However if I worn adamantium armor would this prevent it? Or does the condition trump the armor?

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