@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Does adamantine armor nullify the effects of magical weapons when you roll a 20
— Younes Kamal Eddine (@Younes_KE) March 22, 2016
Adamantine armor turns a critical hit into a normal hit, yet if you rolled a 20, you still rolled a 20. #DnD https://t.co/6YCYoJShsO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 22, 2016
One thought on “Does adamantine armor nullify a natural 20?”
If I am victim to a condition, such as paralysis, damage against me is automatically a critical hit. However if I worn adamantium armor would this prevent it? Or does the condition trump the armor?