@thiagotogbrDoes Absorb Elements give you resistance to damage from the triggering attack? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 2, 2016
@thiagotogbrDoes Absorb Elements give you resistance to damage from the triggering attack? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 2, 2016
2 thoughts on “Does Absorb Elements give you resistance the triggering attack?”
what are the types of triggering attacks that you are resistant with absorb elements? does this include slashing and bludgeoning damages? how about water elementals?
This is answered in the spell description. Look at the action category, where it defines the conditions for the reaction.
Triggering damages are elemental damages (Acid, lightning, fire, cold, etc.). It is not damage from elemental creatures, which might include non-elemental damage types. I realise this is an old question you’ve probably had answered, but figured I’d put an answer under it so it’s not floating.