@JeremyECrawford Does a wizard retains all his casting abilities, class features, feats; after casting True Polymorph (Planetar) on himself?
— Shun Tseng (@Shun_Tseng) January 12, 2017
True polymorph replaces the game statistics of the target with those of the new creature. The target's features don't carry over. #DnD https://t.co/1es5o1vD6l
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 14, 2017
2 thoughts on “Does a wizard retains all his casting abilities, class features, feats; after casting True Polymorph?”
What’s the point of specifying “The creature is limited in the actions it can perform by the Nature of its new form, and it can’t speak, cast Spells, or take any other action that requires hands or Speech unless its new form is capable of such actions.” If any creature already loses their class features and innate spell casting abilities when they are transformed?