Does a Warlock need proficient in pact weapon?

@JeremyECrawford On a diff note, does a Warlock need prof. in a magic weapon to convert it to pact weapon, or does it become innate? — Kast (@Slayer_Kast) February 23, 2017

Pact of the Blade neither requires nor grants proficiency with a magic weapon that you turn into your pact weapon. #DnD https://t.co/9Bty55JcUQ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@SnarkConfidant RAW states “You are proficient with it while you wield it.” Therefore, it grants proficiency if you don’t already have it. You're quoting text that refers to a weapon the warlock creates, not a magic weapon that the warlock transforms. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@SnarkConfidant I’m reading the rule for the Pact Weapon, and you can turn a magic item into your Pact Weapon. And I'm explaining the intent of that text. A DM is free to rule otherwise. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@Alpha_GreedAs a DM I would say that the entity you’re sworn to would grant you the strength to wield the weapon to better serve them Go for it! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017

@wetsail @Alpha_Greed Also, keep in mind that you can create only a melee weapon, but you transform any kind of magic weapon. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2017