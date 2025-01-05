Does a Swashbuckler add her charisma mod to initiative as well as dexterity?

2 thoughts on “Does a Swashbuckler add her charisma mod to initiative as well as dexterity?

  1. Nicholas says:

    What about if you multiclass as a Gloomstalker Ranger. Is it now you ‘dex mod. + cha mod. + wis mod. = initiative’?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.