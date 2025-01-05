@JeremyECrawford sorry to bother you, but I have a question. Does a swashbuckler add her charisma mod to initiative as well as dexterity?
— Is no Blinksy (@ogrefacts) January 30, 2017
Initiative is a Dexterity check. Rakish Audacity lets you add your Cha. mod. to that check; it doesn't replace the Dex. check. #DnD https://t.co/btvfwvUNJX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 30, 2017
2 thoughts on “Does a Swashbuckler add her charisma mod to initiative as well as dexterity?”
What about if you multiclass as a Gloomstalker Ranger. Is it now you ‘dex mod. + cha mod. + wis mod. = initiative’?
