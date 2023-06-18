@JeremyECrawford Question about attack action. Does a ranged spell or touch spell attack count as an attack? So as an eldritch knight could I cast Firebolt as my attack action twice if I'm level five?
In combat, casting a spell uses the Cast a Spell action. That action might include a spell attack, as in the spell fire bolt, yet it remains the Cast a Spell action, not the Attack action. #DnD https://t.co/XzdJPSVtcj
But since you’re level 5, your firebolt does 2 dice of damage with just one action.