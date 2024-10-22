Does a poisoned weapon deliver the poison if it is entirely absorbed by arcane ward?

@realgrantmyersdoes a poisoned weapon deliver the poison if it is entirely absorbed by arcane ward? If what is absorbed? The poison damage, the weapon damage, or both? And which poison? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2016

@realgrantmyersif the weapon damage is absorbed. First an injury poison, then a contact poison. Are you talking about an injury poison from the DMG? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2016

@realgrantmyers4) poison like Drow in mm Given Twitter constraints, please break these up into separate questions, assuming I haven't answered them already elsewhere — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford OK. Does the arcane ward stop the poison effects of an injury poison from the dmg if it absorbs all of the weapon damage? — Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) October 27, 2016

Injury poison in the DMG is, by definition, delivered by piercing/slashing damage. If that damage is stopped, the poison is prevented. #DnD https://t.co/6MDnwNKl6u — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford last one. Does the arcane ward prevent the poison from a contact poison from dmg, if the weapons damage is absorbed by ward — Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) October 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford so in other words, arcane ward does not prevent contact from an attack? — Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) October 27, 2016

A contact poison from the DMG merely needs to touch your skin to be delivered. No damage is necessary. #DnD https://t.co/Uh2RaEzf9a — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Additionally,, because ward has HP does it take poison dmg? — Robert (@RobertPascuttin) October 27, 2016

Arcane Ward absorbs damage you would otherwise take, regardless of damage type. #DnD https://t.co/YT4ZIL6eff — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2016

@RobertPascuttin So, is arcane ward like parry? It only reduces dmg when wizard is hit? No. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2016