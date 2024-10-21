Does a paladin’s mount count as intelligent creature for mounted combat?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford does a paladin's mount count as intelligent for the purpose of mounted combat? — Yair Sirote (@yesirote) April 13, 2016

Find Steed summons a mount that is under the paladin's control, regardless of the mount's Intelligence. #DnD https://t.co/4rVz3x8veA — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2016

@yesirote @mikemearlsdoes that mean it doesn’t get to attack? Correct. It follows the rules for a controlled mount. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Does the mount come with saddle etc included? — Viktor Bengtsson (@vikke064) April 20, 2016

Find steed doesn't outfit the summoned steed. The spell would say if it did. #DnD https://t.co/Ui5i2bXbLD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 27, 2016



