@JeremyECrawford Does a paladin's Lay On Hands feature require 'a free hand' – or can they use it as long as they are close enough to touch? — Ken Ross (@RossPubGrp) January 11, 2017

Lay on Hands requires you to touch the target. The feature isn't concerned with how you execute the touch. #DnD https://t.co/L70cAAl8x0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 11, 2017

@FatalisSmilodonGood to know I can ignore the title of the spell in determining how it works. You are welcome to play the feature's name literally. In which case, I recommend laying both of your hands on the target. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 11, 2017

Most groups play a feature like Lay on Hands with the name in mind—laying on a hand. Yet the rules don't say what the touch entails #DnD https://t.co/Ou33yKmBmA — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 11, 2017