@JeremyECrawford Hi,This question is for a friend.Does a monk need to see an incoming attack to use the deflect missile ability? — Mad larkin (@callumpacker1) May 11, 2017

The monk's Deflect Missiles feature doesn't require the monk to see. #DnD https://t.co/l3dV1XnUbU — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 11, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Deflect Missiles just became considerably more badass. — John Appleton (@jaa0109) May 11, 2017