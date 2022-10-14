@JeremyECrawford Hi,This question is for a friend.Does a monk need to see an incoming attack to use the deflect missile ability?
— Mad larkin (@callumpacker1) May 11, 2017
The monk's Deflect Missiles feature doesn't require the monk to see. #DnD https://t.co/l3dV1XnUbU
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 11, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Deflect Missiles just became considerably more badass.
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) May 11, 2017
In my home campaign, we have a monk, and there are firearms. Deflecting/catching bullets is high up there when it comes to badass. #DnD https://t.co/oGQ5XQMYZM
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 11, 2017