@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls does a controlled mount use its own action to dash, disengage or dodge, or does it use the riders action?
— Robert (@RobertPascuttin) May 26, 2016
A mount uses its action, not the rider's. If the rider's was used, the mounted combat rules would say so. #DnD https://t.co/pzd0FrxBIV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 26, 2016
@JeremyECrawford does that mean the rider can attack and the mount can attack too ? if yes then thats OP more then ranger companion then !
— Luc Charette (@DnDPaladin) May 26, 2016
The mounted combat rules state what a controlled mount can do with its action (PH, 198). #DnD https://t.co/GFsaxtZ7Ay
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 26, 2016