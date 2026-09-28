@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls does a controlled mount use its own action to dash, disengage or dodge, or does it use the riders action? — Robert (@RobertPascuttin) May 26, 2016

A mount uses its action, not the rider's. If the rider's was used, the mounted combat rules would say so. #DnD https://t.co/pzd0FrxBIV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 26, 2016

@JeremyECrawford does that mean the rider can attack and the mount can attack too ? if yes then thats OP more then ranger companion then ! — Luc Charette (@DnDPaladin) May 26, 2016