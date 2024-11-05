Ok, Kung-fu panda idea. Moon Druid 2/monk 1. Does a beast's natural 'melee weapon attacks' count as 'unarmed strikes'? @JeremyECrawford
— Tazz (@T_H_E_WHAN) June 28, 2016
A natural weapon (a claw, horn, bite, etc.) is not an unarmed strike. #DnD https://t.co/BXbuvh5zvS
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 21, 2016
3 thoughts on “Does a beast’s natural ‘melee weapon attacks’ count as ‘unarmed strikes’?”
Is a natural weapon considered a simple weapon
This is the important question that nobody seems to be asking. Monk weapons are simple weapons without the 2 handed property. It sounds reasonable to me for claws, horns, and bites to be monk weapons. It doesn’t seem over powered either.
What are the stats for a bite or claw
Like 1d6 piercing for bite and
1d6 slashing for claws