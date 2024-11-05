Does a beast’s natural ‘melee weapon attacks’ count as ‘unarmed strikes’?

3 thoughts on “Does a beast’s natural ‘melee weapon attacks’ count as ‘unarmed strikes’?

    • Ben Swinehart says:

      This is the important question that nobody seems to be asking. Monk weapons are simple weapons without the 2 handed property. It sounds reasonable to me for claws, horns, and bites to be monk weapons. It doesn’t seem over powered either.

      Reply
  2. Adrian Garcia says:

    What are the stats for a bite or claw

    Like 1d6 piercing for bite and
    1d6 slashing for claws

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.