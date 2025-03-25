Do you have to declare Sneak Attack or Divine Smithe beforehand?

@JeremyECrawford Do you have to declare sneak attack beforehand? — Dreadwolf (@HVargavinter) November 25, 2016

You decide whether to use Sneak Attack when a qualifying attack hits. #DnD https://t.co/Thlg1mau1H — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Is it the same for the divine smite? Do I choose to use after an attack hits or do I have to declare before hand? — Leandro Magalhães (@leandromag) November 25, 2016

You decide whether to use Sneak Attack when a qualifying attack hits. #DnD https://t.co/Thlg1mau1H — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Just for clarification, this means you can declare a divine smite/sneak attack after an attack roll, but before a dmg roll? — meme santa (@wuzzly) November 25, 2016

(1) You make an attack roll. (2) You hit or miss. (3) You roll damage if you hit. "When you hit" happens at number 2. #DnD https://t.co/aPhTmFqAGz — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016