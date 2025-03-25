Do you have to declare Sneak Attack or Divine Smithe beforehand?

@JeremyECrawford Do you have to declare sneak attack beforehand?
— Dreadwolf (@HVargavinter) November 25, 2016
You decide whether to use Sneak Attack when a qualifying attack hits. #DnD https://t.co/Thlg1mau1H
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Is it the same for the divine smite? Do I choose to use after an attack hits or do I have to declare before hand?
— Leandro Magalhães (@leandromag) November 25, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Just for clarification, this means you can declare a divine smite/sneak attack after an attack roll, but before a dmg roll?
— meme santa (@wuzzly) November 25, 2016
(1) You make an attack roll. (2) You hit or miss. (3) You roll damage if you hit. "When you hit" happens at number 2. #DnD https://t.co/aPhTmFqAGz
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016
@Scyllan8 @wuzzly if it was a crit and you declare divine smite you still double the divine smite dice as well? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016