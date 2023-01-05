Do you have access to Blessing of the Forge every day, or every other day?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls for Forge Cleric's Blessing of the Forge – you get it back at the end of a long rest, and it lasts until the end of a long rest. Do you have access to it every day, or every other day?

(reposting cause i made it late at night before)

— A Kobe Bryant Christmas (@play_on_sunday) November 27, 2017