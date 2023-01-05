Do you have access to Blessing of the Forge every day, or every other day?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls for Forge Cleric's Blessing of the Forge – you get it back at the end of a long rest, and it lasts until the end of a long rest. Do you have access to it every day, or every other day?
(reposting cause i made it late at night before)
— A Kobe Bryant Christmas (@play_on_sunday) November 27, 2017
If something lasts until the end of your next long rest and is also restored at the end of your next long rest, it ends and you regain it at the same time. #DnD https://t.co/tAUl9KDNSt
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2017