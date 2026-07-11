@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do you ever miss being a PC at all? — John Wehr (@Ozai75) March 23, 2016

Yes, but @JeremyECrawford runs a game that I'll be playing in soon, so that should fill the void nicely. https://t.co/IKfZHQUPpY — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 23, 2016

@LeonardoRaele @ChrisPerkinsDnD @Ozai75What character will you be playing, Chris? He plans to play a halfling rogue. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 26, 2016

Dear Mr @ChrisPerkinsDnD. What class is your preferred weapon of choice when you play (not dm) dungeons and dragons??? Big fan by the way — Batcat (@Batcat13) March 23, 2016