Do the Monk’s Ki empowered strikes function when inside an antimagic field? …and Paladin smite?

Do the monk’s ki empowered strikes function when inside an antimagic field?

The Ki-Empowered Strikes feature says a monk’s unarmed strikes count as magical. That magic is suppressed in an antimagic field. #DnD https://t.co/UKTq0DNGvw — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017

Does a paladin’s smite ability get suppressed? Nowhere does it read it is a magical ability. — Flashy’s Dragon Maid (@DrewFlashy1) September 13, 2017

Divine Smite is fueled by spell slots—raw magic. See the latest Sage Advice Compendium for more on this topic: https://t.co/7uBLqNdn4G #DnD https://t.co/LKLS2lqLNk — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017