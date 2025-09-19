Do surprise ends for a combatant at the end of their first turn?

@JeremyECrawford for triggering (or not) Assassinate auto-crits, do you rule surprised ends for a combatant at the end of their first turn? — Klaude Thomas (@vonklaude) September 14, 2015

The intent is that a surprised creature stops being surprised at the end of its first turn in combat. #DnD https://t.co/bqL9gyZluz — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Clarifying "in combat", does the creature need to be aware of an enemy for surprise to end, or just be 1st in initiative? — matt sperling (@brainpower4) September 21, 2015

Surprise happens only in the 1st round of a combat. Later, you might be unaware of someone but not surprised. #DnD https://t.co/ZgumIwTwpC — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 21, 2015

@brainpower4That seems odd. An orc with a nat 20 dex roll has spider sense for the invisible assassin who hasn’t attacked yet. A high initiative can reduce the time you spend surprised about combat starting, but it doesn't help you see the invisible. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 21, 2015

@JeremyECrawford I'm confused. Roll Init. Orc rolls 20. Orc's turn, no longer surprised, still hasn't seen PC. PC's turn. No autocrit — matt sperling (@brainpower4) September 21, 2015

@brainpower4 @JeremyECrawford orc rolls a 20 on init & sees nothing, assassin waits, combat ends. Assassin tries again when orc rolls low — Peter Smigelski (@sla_dreamer) September 22, 2015