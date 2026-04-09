Do Rogue get 2 Bonus actions to Dash?

@JeremyECrawford Rogue uses a Bonus action to Dash. Expeditious Retreat provides a Bonus action to Dash. Do we get 2 Bonus actions to Dash? — James Hogge (@jhogge75) February 10, 2016

You can take only one bonus action on your turn (PH, 189). #DnD https://t.co/piSqQpOROZ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 10, 2016