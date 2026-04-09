Do Rogue get 2 Bonus actions to Dash?

@JeremyECrawford Rogue uses a Bonus action to Dash. Expeditious Retreat provides a Bonus action to Dash. Do we get 2 Bonus actions to Dash?
— James Hogge (@jhogge75) February 10, 2016
You can take only one bonus action on your turn (PH, 189). #DnD https://t.co/piSqQpOROZ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 10, 2016
@jhogge75Agree. Spell seems to break the rule. Unless Rogues can’t use ER. The spell doesn't break the rule. A rogue can't use Cunning Action and expeditious retreat on the same turn.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 10, 2016