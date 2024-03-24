Do folks send letters in Forgotten Realms?

@aloadofbullshit @ChrisPerkinsDnDDo folks send letters in FR? Is there a postal service or nothing so organised? Just messengers and couriers? 1) Temples act as courier waystops, merchants do the courier runs from temple to temple (small items, sealed messages, open messages). . . . — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 20, 2017

@aloadofbullshit @ChrisPerkinsDnD 2) Trading costers make steady coin doing "long runs," and guilds deliver within cities. It's a patchwork; some remote places are served … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 20, 2017

@aloadofbullshit @ChrisPerkinsDnD 3) By peddlers or not at all. Wayside inns and village/town taverns also play a role, and locals WILL inform travelers how it works locally. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 20, 2017