@wetsailQuestion from reddit: Do chain pact warlocks get the familiars magic resistance, like in the MM sidebar? no, they're two separate things. familiar via MM is independent creature
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 27, 2015
By what interpretation could you state this when the only place to get the stats is in the MM. The variant rule lists itself for how familiar works. Confused how you would make this ruling.