Do chain pact warlocks get the familiars magic resistance?

One thought on “Do chain pact warlocks get the familiars magic resistance?

  1. Chris Hill says:

    By what interpretation could you state this when the only place to get the stats is in the MM. The variant rule lists itself for how familiar works. Confused how you would make this ruling.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.