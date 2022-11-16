@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Do attribute increases or feats that effect physical stats carryover to druid wildshape as class feautures?
Every feature carries over that doesn't explicitly rely on anatomy that the beast lacks.
Wild Shape. Certain class features carry over from humanoid form to beast form, but your physical ability scores are replaced. #DnD https://t.co/gD4nKeFv5R
Right, and thus any features that modify your physical stats don’t apply that modification.That's correct.
So physical attribute increases / feat stat bonuses would not carry over?That's correct.
