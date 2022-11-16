@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Do attribute increases or feats that effect physical stats carryover to druid wildshape as class feautures? — Amanda Parparian (@arbychildofGod) August 3, 2017

Every feature carries over that doesn't explicitly rely on anatomy that the beast lacks. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 3, 2017

Wild Shape. Certain class features carry over from humanoid form to beast form, but your physical ability scores are replaced. #DnD https://t.co/gD4nKeFv5R — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 3, 2017

Right, and thus any features that modify your physical stats don’t apply that modification.That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 3, 2017