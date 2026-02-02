DMs who are open-minded and good at improvisation never have to worry about encounter balance

I believe this is true: Dungeon Masters who are open-minded and good at improvisation never have to worry about encounter balance. Thoughts? — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are the players openminded about TPKs? — Gary Thomas (@GDT1985) January 5, 2016

A DM skilled at improvisation can keep the encounter from ending in a TPK. https://t.co/c9b5U8AFEX — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD a little prep work never hurts though. 😉 — Matt C. (@Kaosdevice) January 5, 2016

I would agree with that statement. https://t.co/SuZGbUnN4P — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@chrisperkinsdnd I disagree. Overall encounter balance is important for pacing and structure – but you need to be able to tweak it. — Admiral Rob (@evilkipper) January 5, 2016

Ah, but I didn't say encounter balance was unimportant. My point: it's no longer a worry if you're good at tweaking. https://t.co/5BQ04Tr7jH — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD You've got a group of the old grognards, some of them former TSR employees even, that take a certain pride in TPKs though. — Matt C. (@Kaosdevice) January 5, 2016

TPKs, like horror movies, are good for you. https://t.co/eIfau817s2 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD It depends on the players not being dumb. Even if they're good @ improv, "The boulder miraculously misses" is super obvious — Phil Marinucci (@Ahh_I_Died) January 5, 2016

Well, when you say it like THAT. https://t.co/blCTaV321P — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD DMs who are open-minded and good at improvisation really shouldn't have to worry about anything. — Timothy J. Meyer (@MeyerTimothyJ) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD But what if the players aren't open minded? What's a good way to push them into approaching encounters with creativity? — Jacopo Bigliardi (@JacopoBigliardi) January 5, 2016

Think about challenges or obstacles that can't be beaten or bypassed with damage-dealing spells or attacks. https://t.co/J8yTEN7nCF — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD The player half of me doesn't understand the words you're typing. — Travers Capps (@TraversCapps) January 5, 2016

Probably for the best. There are things players shouldn't know about what REALLY happens behind the DM's screen! https://t.co/SWnYYby6vk — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD noob here, bear with me. You wouldnt put 4 level 1-5s against an ancient Dragon though, right? Idk anything tho, I'm new 🙂 — Joseph Diomede (@joedio78) January 5, 2016