DMs who are open-minded and good at improvisation never have to worry about encounter balance

I believe this is true: Dungeon Masters who are open-minded and good at improvisation never have to worry about encounter balance. Thoughts?
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are the players openminded about TPKs?
— Gary Thomas (@GDT1985) January 5, 2016
A DM skilled at improvisation can keep the encounter from ending in a TPK. https://t.co/c9b5U8AFEX
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD a little prep work never hurts though. 😉
— Matt C. (@Kaosdevice) January 5, 2016
I would agree with that statement. https://t.co/SuZGbUnN4P
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@chrisperkinsdnd I disagree. Overall encounter balance is important for pacing and structure – but you need to be able to tweak it.
— Admiral Rob (@evilkipper) January 5, 2016
Ah, but I didn't say encounter balance was unimportant. My point: it's no longer a worry if you're good at tweaking. https://t.co/5BQ04Tr7jH
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD You've got a group of the old grognards, some of them former TSR employees even, that take a certain pride in TPKs though.
— Matt C. (@Kaosdevice) January 5, 2016
TPKs, like horror movies, are good for you. https://t.co/eIfau817s2
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD It depends on the players not being dumb. Even if they're good @ improv, "The boulder miraculously misses" is super obvious
— Phil Marinucci (@Ahh_I_Died) January 5, 2016
Well, when you say it like THAT. https://t.co/blCTaV321P
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD DMs who are open-minded and good at improvisation really shouldn't have to worry about anything.
— Timothy J. Meyer (@MeyerTimothyJ) January 5, 2016
Except mimes. https://t.co/ktQBQAypoP
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD But what if the players aren't open minded? What's a good way to push them into approaching encounters with creativity?
— Jacopo Bigliardi (@JacopoBigliardi) January 5, 2016
Think about challenges or obstacles that can't be beaten or bypassed with damage-dealing spells or attacks. https://t.co/J8yTEN7nCF
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD The player half of me doesn't understand the words you're typing.
— Travers Capps (@TraversCapps) January 5, 2016
Probably for the best. There are things players shouldn't know about what REALLY happens behind the DM's screen! https://t.co/SWnYYby6vk
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD noob here, bear with me. You wouldnt put 4 level 1-5s against an ancient Dragon though, right? Idk anything tho, I'm new 🙂
— Joseph Diomede (@joedio78) January 5, 2016
Not in a fight to the death, no. But could they *meet* an ancient dragon? Sure. https://t.co/a11tZOcv3t
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016