Divine smite one spell slot

@OmgdestroyedIs Divine Smite supposed to require no bonus action? Seems very overpowered, since you can use all slots on a single strike. Divine Smite specifically limits it to one spell slot per use – can't burn multiples to increase damage on one attack
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 19, 2014
@strames @OmgdestroyedCan you stack the divine strike with a smite spell that is cast as a bonus action? I'd say yes, because smite does not use a bonus action and that is kind of badass
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 19, 2014