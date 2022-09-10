According to the Official Sage Advice Compendium:
@aloadofbullshit @mikemearlsDivine Smite is for ‘melee weapon attacks’ so is it ok for my Monk/Paladin to use with Unarmed Strikes? Unarmed strikes are melee weapon attacks.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2017
2 thoughts on “Divine Smite is for ‘melee weapon attacks’ so is it ok for my Monk/Paladin to use with Unarmed Strikes?”
They are begging us to build dragon ball z characters at this point.
I have built Iron Fist as my Monk/Paladin with improved divine strike and unarmed attacks.