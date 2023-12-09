With Disarming Attack, can fighter Attack, Disarm and then pick up the weapon?

With Disarming Attack, can fighter Attack (Action), Disarm (Maneuvre) and then pick up the weapon (Free Interaction) ?

@keybukwith Disarming Attack, can fighter Attack (Action), Disarm (Maneuvre) and then pick up the weapon (Free Interaction) ? The rules don’t stop a fighter from using Disarming Attack and picking up the dropped item. A DM might say the item is out of reach. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 9, 2014



we settled that he could kick it away!