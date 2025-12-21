Disadvantage vs Advantage

@jeremyecrawford During a pin, the mutual restrained means normal attacks on each other. Does it also cancel advantage from the first part?
Disadvantage and advantage always counteract each other when they apply to the same thing. #DnD https://t.co/qrjF6YdmNl
