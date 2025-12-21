Disadvantage vs Advantage

@jeremyecrawford During a pin, the mutual restrained means normal attacks on each other. Does it also cancel advantage from the first part? — Kyle C Wilkes (@AC_Gargoyle) December 4, 2015

Disadvantage and advantage always counteract each other when they apply to the same thing. #DnD https://t.co/qrjF6YdmNl — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015