Differences between Volo’s Guide to Monsters and Gaurdront’s Guide to Monstrous Beasts

Good Morning Mr. Greenwood! If an intrepid adventurer were to peruse Gaurdront’s Guide to Monstrous Beasts and Volo’s Guide to Monsters, what would be the major differences in information and style they would notice? Volo's writing style.

In his tome Volo imparted useful in-depth cultural information about the aims, worldviews, and cultures of the creatures he wrote about. Gaurdront's is closer to the Monster Manual: briefer "what you see in the field" coverage of a larger roster.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 13, 2022