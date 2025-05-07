Developing the Rage of Deamons and Story bible

@ChrisPerkinsDnD what was your role in this story, if Green Ronin is working on it also? — John Rhyne (@jrhyne1976) May 13, 2015

Developing the RAGE OF DEMONS story, then creating a story bible for partners. I also review Green Ronin's text. https://t.co/W8d0lQpFnM — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 15, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD what can you tell the public about the story bible? — Dave Clark (@bedirthan) May 15, 2015

It codifies the elements & visuals of a story, and gives partners all kinds of ideas for story-related products. https://t.co/9ZuFKIKQ2p — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 15, 2015