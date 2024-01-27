@JeremyECrawford As written, Destructive Wrath maximizes all damage getting rolled, as long as some of it is thunder or lightning, correct?
— Pragm4 (@pragm4) September 22, 2015
The cleric’s Destructive Wrath is meant to maximize thunder/lightning damage only. #DnD https://t.co/Y10gHFwiYy
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2015
One thought on “Destructive Wrath maximizes all damage getting rolled, as long as some of it is thunder or lightning?”
My question is, if Destructive wrath maximizes damage do they halve damage on a save, or just not get pushed?