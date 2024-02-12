Dessarin Valley map scale – Prince of the Apocalypse

One thought on “Dessarin Valley map scale – Prince of the Apocalypse

  1. drew langston says:

    It seems way too big. In the 3e realms map it is 30 miles from Red Larch to Triboar. If the hexes were 2 miles that would work.

