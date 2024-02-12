Dessarin Valley map scale – Prince of the Apocalypse

@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD PotA’s Dessarin Valley map scale is >2x LMoP & Scourge maps. Intentional change? https://t.co/D67SiwGITE
In studying older maps, we've become aware of "scale drift" that has occurred over the years. We're still refining. https://t.co/t88Tbg6Gq0
It seems way too big. In the 3e realms map it is 30 miles from Red Larch to Triboar. If the hexes were 2 miles that would work.