@JeremyECrawford Cast demiplane on prime. Door closes, I'm inside. Cast demiplane again. Demiplane inside demiplane or _same_ door to prime? — Greg (@Greg_Otsa) April 29, 2016

Casting demiplane creates a demiplane or links to one. It doesn't open a door back to the Material Plane. #DnD https://t.co/iULzzqS8jc — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Related: Cast demiplane and move in. Can you cast banishment on yourself to "return home"? If so, exit location random? — Don-V. Snell (@DonVSnell) May 9, 2016