@JeremyECrawford Cast demiplane on prime. Door closes, I'm inside. Cast demiplane again. Demiplane inside demiplane or _same_ door to prime?
— Greg (@Greg_Otsa) April 29, 2016
Casting demiplane creates a demiplane or links to one. It doesn't open a door back to the Material Plane. #DnD https://t.co/iULzzqS8jc
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Related: Cast demiplane and move in. Can you cast banishment on yourself to "return home"? If so, exit location random?
— Don-V. Snell (@DonVSnell) May 9, 2016
As long as you can see yourself, you can cast banishment on yourself. #DnD https://t.co/Yn5zxvuuib
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2016