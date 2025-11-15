Delayed blast fireball inside an antimagic field

@JeremyECrawford Did you see my tweet question about delayed blast fireball and beholder anti magic? Can you control it once inside field?

@andriecycle thanks! So casting it into one and expecting to regain control before detonation is not possible right?

You could regain control when neither you nor the bead was in the antimagic field.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2015