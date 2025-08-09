@ChrisPerkinsDnD Is it possible for the Deck of Many Things to not mess up a campaign?
— Gary Thomas (@GDT1985) August 12, 2015
You could pull out the cards that are the most disruptive and use a smaller deck, or alter certain cards' effects. https://t.co/vUldUBLqat
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 12, 2015
One thought on “Deck of Many Things”
If I declare am going to pull 7 cards, and in the 4th card a pull:
“Talons. Every magic item you wear or carry disintegrates. Artifacts in your possession aren’t destroyed but do vanish.”
It menas, the Deck of Many Things desintegrates and I can´t keep pulling the cards?