Death Masks & Tyranny of Dragons

@pukunui81In “Death Masks”, you mention that Waterdeep’s Field Ward was burned down in a dragon attack. Are you able to expand on that? Not yet. (Ahem.) NDAs, you know.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 10, 2017
@pukunui81Ah OK. I am thinking of incorporating it into my Tyranny of Dragons campaign. And you would be "right on" in doing so! ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 11, 2017
@pukunui81 Some of them. Others malfunctioned (did not awaken). Reasons a mystery to her, at the time. Real reasons? NDA, sorry.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 11, 2017