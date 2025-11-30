Dead by Dawn adventure

.@ChrisPerkinsDnD – Is there any way to access old Dungeon/Dragon magazine content? I heard about "Dead by Dawn" and it sounded fun!
— Nathan Lurz (@LurzBlurbz) November 5, 2015
Go to https://t.co/c3Yv3ktTbN. The adventure is in Dungeon 176. You need a D&D Insider subscription to download it. https://t.co/XXBLHgtRSY
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 6, 2015
@LurzBlurbz @ChrisPerkinsDnD Its also available here – https://t.co/WRcRD0WyEs on https://t.co/41gGxN4P4e.
— Karyn Logan (@KirayaTiDrekan) November 6, 2015