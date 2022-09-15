D&D’s Co-Creator Asked to be put in Charge of D&D in 1997 and it Did Not Go Well

Newly Discovered Letters Reveal D&D’s Co-Creator Asked to be put in Charge of D&D in 1997 and it Did Not Go Wellhttps://t.co/C71TGg2jWQ pic.twitter.com/kSn6XdgA3C
— Ben Riggs (@BenRiggs_) August 29, 2022
Why D&D’s Co-Creator Didn’t Get Hired by Wizards of the Coasthttps://t.co/Y5eQsQZvNF pic.twitter.com/kfcgFqkVsx
— Ben Riggs (@BenRiggs_) September 12, 2022
It’s more complicated than that I’d say…
— Ben Riggs (@BenRiggs_) September 12, 2022
He was both treated badly by Gygax, and never managed to replicate the success of D&D. Gygax also never managed to replicate the success of D&D. They came to hate each other, but perhaps needed each other. See Game Wizards by @docetist
— Ben Riggs (@BenRiggs_) September 11, 2022