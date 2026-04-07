D&D with no end

@kerr_dchaving finished a linear quest, how would you suggest prep/offering choices to the party? #DMthings #nextsteps I start with this – I never try to think of how something will end. That's party's job to decide. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 4, 2016

@kerr_dc I like to root adventures in conflicts between factions on some level, some of whom the PCs might like or see as potential allies — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 4, 2016

@kerr_dc Example – quest for a magic item. The guild of wizards wants it trap a demon. The temple of the sun wants it to stop a plague. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 4, 2016