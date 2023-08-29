“D&D system is meant to be broken” how do you feel about this philosophy?

@JeremyECrawford One of my players recently mentioned that his philosophy on D&D mechanics is that “the system is meant to be broken,” which can be frustrating for me at times. As one of the key people behind creating these mechanics, how do you feel about this philosophy?
— Ned Wilcock (@NeddyRoosevelt) May 11, 2020
The rules of D&D are a toolbox, and each group decides how to use the tools within, ideally in a way that heightens the group's fun. If abiding by the rules is your bliss, follow them. If changing them is your jam, tweak them. If you prefer a middle path, happily walk it. #DnD https://t.co/4TmDMjremF
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 12, 2020