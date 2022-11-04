D&D Documentary: Week one

Week one of supplemental shooting is in the books and what a week it was!

In addition to the 400+ hours of archival/never before seen footage in our vault, we hit the ground to capture the origin stories of some of the biggest names in a multitude of different disciplines who universally attribute their success to Dungeons & Dragons… here’s a sneak peek into a few who who were cool enough to sit down for our doc: actor Vince Vaughn, guitar legend Tom Morello, Futurama creator David X. Cohen, and we capped off the week with a heartfelt interview from the person who had a front row seat to the creation and play testing of the game and was responsible for some of its most beloved elements, Gary’s son, Luke Gygax.

Music, Political Science, Acting, Producing, Directing, Writing, Comedy, Fencing, Show Running, Animation, studio executives, multiple Harvard grads, you name it… it was a hell of a first week, and all the while Bubbles continues to clock union hours…

