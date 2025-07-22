Dark Sun adventure tips

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Starting a Dark Sun game w/ friends. Any tips? Also, glad to hear you and Milo are alright. Hope your wounds heal quickly!
— Jon Sciandra (@JonSciandra) July 13, 2015
Track their food/water. Maybe the characters will turn to cannibalism when things get dire. Dune meets Donner party! https://t.co/LjSqpy2Rg7
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 14, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JonSciandra use blue poker chips to represent water, red to represent food. Keeps people honest about their resources.
— Colin Marco (@colinjmarco) July 14, 2015