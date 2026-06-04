Curse of Strahd DM suggestions – Spoiler alert
@ChrisPerkinsDnD do you recommend inviting the PCs to Ravenloft before they’re ready (necessitating multiple visits)? How can they get out?
— Jamie TwoMuffins (@MuffinManifesto) April 12, 2016
They’re trapped once inside. Defeating the darklord is their only recourse. https://t.co/4yuOErIduS
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 12, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD And what if Madam Eva’s reading placed all 3 items and their ally in Castle Ravenloft?
— Rob Voila (@RobVoila) April 12, 2016
Fate can be cruel. https://t.co/gtnE63pRa5
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 12, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD that’s what I thought, So I’m Gna take that as a “not recommended if you want to explore any of the demiplane”
— Jamie TwoMuffins (@MuffinManifesto) April 12, 2016
It’s worth noting that defeating the darklord doesn’t necessarily mean slaying him (or her). https://t.co/CY6BXKtqzY
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 12, 2016