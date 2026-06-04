Curse of Strahd DM suggestions – Spoiler alert

@ChrisPerkinsDnD do you recommend inviting the PCs to Ravenloft before they’re ready (necessitating multiple visits)? How can they get out? — Jamie TwoMuffins (@MuffinManifesto) April 12, 2016

They’re trapped once inside. Defeating the darklord is their only recourse. https://t.co/4yuOErIduS — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD And what if Madam Eva’s reading placed all 3 items and their ally in Castle Ravenloft? — Rob Voila (@RobVoila) April 12, 2016

Fate can be cruel. https://t.co/gtnE63pRa5 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 12, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD that’s what I thought, So I’m Gna take that as a “not recommended if you want to explore any of the demiplane” — Jamie TwoMuffins (@MuffinManifesto) April 12, 2016