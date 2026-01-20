Critters!
Adventurers League announce all the new adventures for the Curse of Strahd storyline.
Adventure in the Mists: Details of the #CurseofStrahd D&D Adventurers League adventures. https://t.co/1YS3K6ZCbb#dnd#dndal
— Adventurers League (@DnD_AdvLeague) February 1, 2016
The first D&D Adventurers League module will be avaiable on the Dungeon Masters Guild website on March 1st for everyone to download. The premier will be February 7th at Winter Fantasy
Here the adventure summary list:
- Death House – Level 1-4
- Suits of the Mists – Level 1-2
- The Beast – Level 1-4
- The Marionette – Level 1-4
- The Espers Level – 1-4
- The Ghost – Level 1-4
- The Innocent – Level 5-10
- The Broken One – Level 5-10
- The Temptress – Level 5-10
- The Artifact – Level 5-10
- The Donjon – Level 5-10
- The Raven – Level 5-10
- The Horseman – Level 5-10
- The Dark Lord – Level 5-10
- Reclamation of Phlan – Level 1-4, 5-10, & 11-16
Every adventure will be bonded to a Vistani card
For a details about adventures: http://dndadventurersleague.org/curse-of-strahd-adventures/