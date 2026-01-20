Critters!

Adventurers League announce all the new adventures for the Curse of Strahd storyline.

The first D&D Adventurers League module will be avaiable on the Dungeon Masters Guild website on March 1st for everyone to download. The premier will be February 7th at Winter Fantasy

Here the adventure summary list:

Death House – Level 1-4

Suits of the Mists – Level 1-2

The Beast – Level 1-4

The Marionette – Level 1-4

The Espers Level – 1-4

The Ghost – Level 1-4

The Innocent – Level 5-10

The Broken One – Level 5-10

The Temptress – Level 5-10

The Artifact – Level 5-10

The Donjon – Level 5-10

The Raven – Level 5-10

The Horseman – Level 5-10

The Dark Lord – Level 5-10

Reclamation of Phlan – Level 1-4, 5-10, & 11-16

Every adventure will be bonded to a Vistani card

For a details about adventures: http://dndadventurersleague.org/curse-of-strahd-adventures/